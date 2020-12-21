Biden gets virus vaccine shot as Moderna distribution begins
WASHINGTON, DC — President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.
Monday’s event came the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, joins Pfizer’s in the nation’s arsenal.
Top government leaders including Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were given doses Friday.
But missing from the action has been President Donald Trump, who has not said when or if he intends to get the shot.
