20% of El Paso’s vaccine doses to be set aside for ‘super seniors’

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The City of El Paso announced Wednesday that it will be dedicating 20% of its weekly vaccination hub allocation to the Borderland's most vulnerable population, or "super seniors" as city officials call them.

That shift in procedure to the vaccine rollout will begin with the next shipment of vaccines that the city receives.

Those who have registered through the city portal that are 75 years of age or older will be notified when they can get vaccinated, officials said.

As of Wednesday, the city was allocated 134,574 vaccines. And officials said they have given out 105,430 of those vaccines, or about 78 percent.

The city's registration wait list for a vaccine now has over 170,000 people on it.

To help distribute the 20 percent of the allocation that's being set aside for "super seniors," the city said it would utilize the Parks and Recreation department to tap into the community's senior centers.

City officials said they also planned to provide an additional team that will give vaccinations for those that are home-bound.

Senior citizens can call the city's 311 phone line for information.