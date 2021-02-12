4 more virus deaths, 432 new cases in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 432 new cases Friday morning.

The latest fatalities included a woman in her 60s, two women in their 80s and a man in his 80s.

El Paso's pandemic death toll now stands at 1,820.

There are also 506 deaths currently listed as under investigation. Once health leaders confirm the cause of death as Covid-19, those individuals are officially added to the count.

The number of known active cases decreased by 35 to 8,177. The El Paso health department earlier this week changed the way it calculates active cases, which significantly reduced the count by about 26,000.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 118,715 confirmed cases in El Paso with 108,206 reported recoveries. Doctors caution some recovered persons may still experience long-term health impacts as a result of having been infected.

