City of El Paso to get 6,000 vaccines; 8,000 for UMC in latest allocation, but no word on shipment arrival

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso is expecting 6,000 first coronavirus vaccine doses from the state’s latest weekly allocation. But because of the severe winter weather impacting the country, there's no word on when those doses will arrive.



Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino said it's "too early to tell" if there will be a shipment delay - and how long such a delay might be.

"We know it's a weather issue, we really do. So they have the vaccines, they've already been allocated to us, we know they're coming. It's just a matter of those shipment dates," he explained.

The city said it will not be scheduling more appointments until the city has received the doses.

"We just ask (people) to remain patient. As soon as we get them in hand, as soon as we get them arrive, we will open up the scheduling system again." D'Agostino said.

Meanwhile, University Medical Center will be receiving more than 8,000 doses, according to the state's latest allocation list. It has not provided details as yet about any new registration opportunities.

City officials said those with questions about the virus vaccines can call the city's hotline 915-21-Covid (915-212-6843).

The city is also encouraging El Pasoans who don't have access to a computer or need assistance registering to visit the city's Covid-19 downtown, paid for by federal CARES Act funding.

The clinic is currently being used as a site to help people register for the vaccine. According to the El Paso health department, about 450 have been registered since the site opened up two weeks ago.

"They come to us and we provide all the everything related to registration or to making appointments with the vaccine," said Angela Mora, director of the health department.

The city said the site is only used for registrations, not actual vaccinations. It's located on 220 S. Stanton Street in downtown El Paso, on the corner of Stanton and First streets, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.