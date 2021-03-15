A year into Covid-19: Timeline of the Borderland pandemic

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- On March 13, 2020, the first confirmed Covid-19 case in El Paso was reported. Two days later, the first case was found in Ciudad Juárez. On March 21, 2020, the United States and Mexico agreed to close the border to all but essential traffic, disrupting life in the Paso del Norte region.

In the year since the pandemic’s arrival, thousands of people in both Ciudad Juárez and El Paso have died of Covid-19. Schools have shuttered. Businesses have struggled.

This timeline, produced as part of the Puente Media Collaborative, looks back at crucial moments in the past year.