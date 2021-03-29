All you need to know to get a Covid vaccine in El Paso

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of thousands of you reading this are now eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced that all adults are eligible for the vaccine as of Monday. This article explains all you need to know.

WHO EXACTLY IS ELIGIBLE?

State health officials said all adults includes people 16 and older, with or without chronic conditions. But that doesn't mean everyone can get any of the vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- at least at the moment.

People 18 and older can get the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those are the only three available so far in the U.S.

But the state explained people 16 or 17 should only get the Pfizer vaccine. That's because Moderna and Johnson & Johnson limited their trials to people 18 and older. Pfizer tested the vaccine with people younger than 18.

These companies are currently conducting trials with younger people. If the tests show positive results, each vaccine may be used in younger age groups in the future if approved by the FDA.

HOW DO I PRE-REGISTER FOR THE VACCINE IN EL PASO?

You can do it online at epcovidvaccine.com (click on the yellow button at the top that says PRE-REGISTER HERE). The website also provides a lot of information about the vaccine.

You can pre-register over the phone at 915-212-6843. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's is also a good number to call if you have questions about anything related to getting the vaccine, pre-registering or your appointment.

You can also pre-register in person in the City's Covid Clinic at 220 South Stanton Street in Downtown El Paso. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Staff is there to help you and answer your questions.

The City of El Paso and University Medical Center (UMC) are already working together to vaccinate people who registered on epcovidvaccine.com.

I PRE-REGISTERED, NOW WHAT?

You have to be patient. You will be contacted to schedule your vaccination appointment. They will reach out to you by phone, text and email. That may take some time because there are hundreds of thousands on the waiting list. The sooner you pre-register, the sooner you'll get your vaccine.

IS THERE A FASTER WAY TO GET THE VACCINE?

Yes, but it may not be easy and it will require patience and persistence. University Medical Center of El Paso (UMC) is expected to hold vaccination events in the future. Those are first-come, first-served events. You have to wait until the hospital announces when they're happening.

When UMC opens registration, it starts on specific day and time. It's online at umcelpaso.org and/or by phone at 915-200-2700.

UMC plans to to hold vaccination events to target specific members of the population, like senior citizens or a certain area of the community.

El Paso officials have also organized an event in which they give vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis. It was in a specific location and time. But keep in mind the demand was high. People showed up hours earlier and there were long lines.

A good way to know when those vaccination events are happening is to download the KVIA News app (available on the App Store and Google Play). We will send alerts to your phone as soon as we learn of a vaccination event.

ABC-7 is always covering vaccine-related stories. You should also watch our newscasts to stay informed.

WHAT ABOUT PHARMACIES, AREN'T THEY ALSO OFFERING VACCINES?

Yes, some of them are. The two major ones are CVC pharmacies and the ones inside Walmarts in El Paso. Both require an appointment.

You can schedule one at CVS.com and walmart.com/covidvaccine. However, there is a chance that there are no appointments available when you check. That's again because of high demand. We recommend that you visit their websites every day to see if there are some available.

AREN'T THERE OTHER VACCINE PROVIDERS IN EL PASO?

Yes, click here to see a map that shows all of them. The map shows which other pharmacies, clinics and organizations in El Paso have received vaccines and also how many they have available. Clicking on each dot shows you information about each location. We recommend calling them to find out if they're offering the vaccine to the public.

WHAT IF I'M A SENIOR CITIZEN? AM I NO LONGER GOING TO BE A PRIORITY?

The City of El Paso already confirmed they will continue to prioritize the most vulnerable population. A certain number of doses will be set aside for people who are at most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death -- in other words, older adults. And as we said earlier, UMC also plans to hold vaccination events to target vulnerable populations.

DO YOU STILL HAVE A QUESTION OR FEEL SOMETHING IS MISSING ON THIS ARTICLE?

Let us know through kvia.com/share. We'll update this article when we find out the answer or when we learn new information.