Truckers passing through Santa Teresa port get vaccinated without residency proof

Coronavirus

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A vaccination event held this week at the New Mexico state facility at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry provided the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to anyone, regardless of residency.

The only requirement was that you needed to cross into the U.S., which meant mostly truck drivers were able to take advantage of the event, according to an official from the New Mexico Border Authority.

One truck driver told ABC-7 that he found out about the vaccination event when he came over for work, but he was glad it was an option because now he feels safer going home to his family.

The state Border Authority told ABC-7 that there are talks about potentially holding another vaccination event, however there were no concrete plans at the moment.