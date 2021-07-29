New Mexico unveils new round of $100 vaccination incentives

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Beginning Aug. 2, all New Mexicans will again be eligible for a $100 incentive for getting a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement late Thursday afternoon in a Twitter post.

State officials said no more than one $100 incentive will be distributed per person.

For this round of incentives, any dose will qualify — a first or second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or a dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The $100 incentive will be available throughout the month of August.

New Mexicans can schedule a vaccination appointment by visiting VaccineNM.org.