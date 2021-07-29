New Mexico unveils new round of $100 vaccination incentives
SANTA FE, New Mexico — Beginning Aug. 2, all New Mexicans will again be eligible for a $100 incentive for getting a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement late Thursday afternoon in a Twitter post.
State officials said no more than one $100 incentive will be distributed per person.
For this round of incentives, any dose will qualify — a first or second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or a dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The $100 incentive will be available throughout the month of August.
New Mexicans can schedule a vaccination appointment by visiting VaccineNM.org.
New Mexico got a shout out from @POTUS for our successful $100 vaccine incentive program – and it's coming back!— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) July 29, 2021
Starting Monday, any New Mexican getting vaccinated against COVID-19 during the month of August will receive $100.
Get vaccinated. Get $100.https://t.co/NmTeemuFrh https://t.co/XMA37ac1IK
Comments