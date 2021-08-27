Appeals court blocks El Paso mask mandate except for schools, city buildings

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- A divided 8th Court of Appeals struck down much of El Paso’s indoor mask mandate Friday, but left it intact for schools and city buildings.

Public school students, teachers and staff will continue to be required to wear face coverings indoors.

City employees and visitors to city-owned buildings and facilities must also continue to adhere to the mask requirements city-county health authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza set forth Aug. 18.