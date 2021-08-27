Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
New
Published 12:43 PM

Appeals court blocks El Paso mask mandate except for schools, city buildings

<i>WLS</i><br/>A sign asking people to wear a face mask.
WLS
WLS
A sign asking people to wear a face mask.

EL PASO, Texas -- A divided 8th Court of Appeals struck down much of El Paso’s indoor mask mandate Friday, but left it intact for schools and city buildings.

Public school students, teachers and staff will continue to be required to wear face coverings indoors.

City employees and visitors to city-owned buildings and facilities must also continue to adhere to the mask requirements city-county health authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza set forth Aug. 18.

Bulletin / El Paso / Health / Local News / News / Top Stories

El Paso Matters - Bob Moore

El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region.

Related Articles

Comments

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content