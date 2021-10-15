New Mexico’s mask mandate extended through Nov. 12

SANTA FE, New Mexico – New Mexico's indoor mask mandate will be extended again, through at least Nov. 12, according to the governor's office on Friday.

The indoor mask mandate was re-implemented Aug. 20 and was set to remain in effect until Sept. 15. The mandate was then extended through Oct. 15.

Under the latest public health order issued Friday, the mask requirement applies to all individuals age 2 and older in all indoor public settings – except when eating or drinking. State officials said businesses, houses of worship and other entities may enact stricter requirements at their discretion.

The governor may decide to extend or lift the mask requirement, as necessary, depending on the analysis of the state Medical Advisory Team and state health officials. The mandate is in effect regardless of vaccination status and with limited exceptions, officials indicated.