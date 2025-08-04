How to use the KVIA CTV App

ABC-7 is excited to show you the features of the ABC-7 Connected TV App. You can find it by searching for “KVIA ABC-7 El Paso News” on your Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV device.

Once downloaded, the app is your one-stop shop for live and on-demand streaming content, featuring stories produced by ABC-7 News throughout El Paso and the Borderland to the Mesilla Valley and Las Cruces.

The app is video-focused and very easy to navigate. It opens to the live, or most recent ABC-7 newscast. Click “OK” on your remote to watch FULLSCREEN. You can also scroll to watch video on demand. We’ve sorted content by category, starting with the most recent Top Stories, and followed by exclusive ABC-7 stories such as our reports “On the Border,” “ABC-7 Xtra,” and “Be Mindful.”

The app is also a great place to stay informed during breaking news or severe weather. In both cases, we’ll send you an alert so you can watch the coverage live as it happens.

