Rhinoplasty Recovery

Although there will be swelling and bruising around the nose, patients can go home the same day as their nose surgery. A cast will be placed over the nose will remain for about a week. Packing that is placed in the nose during surgery is usually removed within 10 days. Any bruising will typically disappear in two weeks, but swelling usually lasts longer, resolving significantly in the first month but may last for six to eight months. Patients can go back to sports activities one month after the nose surgery, but they must avoid sports-related activities where it may be possible to have a trauma to the nose. Occasionally, it may be necessary to perform a second, revision procedure after the initial rhinoplasty, which is usually more of a minor operation that does not cause bruising and swelling.