Rhinoplasty
Rhinoplasty often referred to as a “Nose Job,” is a reshaping surgery performed to give the nose a more pleasing appearance. Rhinoplasty can enhance or alter the appearance, structure, and/or function of the whole face by bringing balance to the features.
Candidates for a Rhinoplasty
At El Paso Cosmetic Surgery, we recommend that our rhinoplasty patients are at least 15 years old before undergoing nose surgery. Patient’s under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian consent.
You may be a good candidate for nose surgery if you have a nose that:
- looks too large for your face
- has a bump on the bridge when viewed from the side
- seems too wide when viewed from the front
- has a tip that is droopy or plunges, or that is thick or enlarged
- has excessively flared nostrils
- is off-center, crooked, or appears asymmetrical
Envisioning Your Outcomes: 3D Vectra
During the initial consultation, Dr. Sozer or Dr. Phillips will evaluate you and perform a 3D Vectra simulation to help visualize and explore possible Rhinoplasty outcomes. The 3D simulation allows us to help you envision your outcomes side by side, explain and set limitations, as well as decide on the best possible treatment plan for you.
Nose Related Medical Issues
The most common nose related medical issue is a deviated septum. A septoplasty is a surgical procedure that can be combined at the same time as a Rhinoplasty to repair a deviated nasal septum. A deviated septum occurs when the cartilage that separates your nostrils is out of position causing breathing problems, nosebleeds, and even pain.
Rhinoplasty Recovery
Although there will be swelling and bruising around the nose, patients can go home the same day as their nose surgery. A cast will be placed over the nose will remain for about a week. Packing that is placed in the nose during surgery is usually removed within 10 days. Any bruising will typically disappear in two weeks, but swelling usually lasts longer, resolving significantly in the first month but may last for six to eight months. Patients can go back to sports activities one month after the nose surgery, but they must avoid sports-related activities where it may be possible to have a trauma to the nose. Occasionally, it may be necessary to perform a second, revision procedure after the initial rhinoplasty, which is usually more of a minor operation that does not cause bruising and swelling.
Risks and Complications
All surgery has risks and potential complications. Although the risks are not common, it is important that you understand the potential complications and know that no surgeon can offer risk-free surgery or guarantee of perfect result. Dr. Sozer or Dr. Phillips will discuss any possible risks in detail during your consultation and will be sure to answer any questions or concerns that may arise.
Surgical Center
Rhinoplasty procedures is an outpatient surgery and are performed under general anesthesia; however, if an overnight stay is required, we can also offer that service at our surgical center. Our surgical center, El Paso Cosmetic Surgical Center, is in our West El Paso state-of-the-art facility which offers a comfortable and private setting. El Paso Cosmetic Surgical Center has been certified by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities. This is a voluntary program of certification, meaning that at El Paso Cosmetic Surgery we choose to have our plastic surgery center inspected to ensure excellence and quality care to our plastic surgery patients. Only those facilities that meet the most stringent requirements for patient care, cleanliness, and equipment are accredited by the AAAASF.
Get Sozerized™
