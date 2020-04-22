Fun at-home seed germination experiment to do with your kids during virus outbreak from ABC-7 StormTRACK

Entertainment

Happy Earth Day! Get outside, breathe in the fresh air ( while social distancing) and appreciate our amazing planet. Or you can try this germination experiment.

Did you know you can grow a bean in a jar with just a little water? This experiment is very simple and fun. Germination is the process of a plant emerging from a seed and beginning to grow. For this experiment to work properly your seed needs the right conditions. Water and oxygen are required!

Here's what you need:

A bean seed ( we used pinto beans and through in some navy beans)

Jar

Paper towel or a napkin

Water

Next:

Place a small amount of water in the jar.

Place the paper towel napkin or kitchen in the jar. (wet the paper towel)

Place the bean seed in the jar resting on the paper towel.

Spray some water on the bean every few days.

The bean should start to grow roots after a few days.

There you have it this is called germination.