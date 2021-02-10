Larry Flynt, pornographer and self-styled 1st Amendment champion, dies at 78

Entertainment

WASHINGTON, DC -- Hustler magazine founder and self-proclaimed First Amendment champion Larry Flynt has died. He was 78.

His brother confirmed his death on Wednesday afternoon to The Washington Post.

The magazine first debuted in 1974 and has depicted nude women more explicitly than its competitor Playboy, which was in print from 1953 to 2020.

His business has repeatedly found itself in legal battles involving the magazine.

One case involved prominent evangelist Jerry Falwell Sr. and a parody ad. It turned into a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1988 against public figures.

Flynt was born in eastern Kentucky and was married five times.