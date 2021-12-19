YouTuber Danny Duncan, blamed for causing Cielo Vista Mall panic, now accused of sex misconduct

EL PASO, Texas -- Popular YouTube internet celebrity Danny Duncan is being accused of abusing his employees and sexual misconduct with multiple girls, some as young as 14.

Duncan’s appearance at a Zumiez shoe store in Cielo Vista Mall back on April 24 was under investigation for causing a crowd to panic after false word spread of an active shooter.

According to a Zumiez employee, someone in the flash crowd yelled “active shooter” - causing the pandemonium.

The El Paso Police Department looked into the incident though charges have never been brought.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso Police Department to find out the status of the Duncan investigation but a spokesman said .

On Dec. 2 the host of DramaAlert, a popular YouTube news channel, Daniel Keem broke the news to his subscribers that a former employee of Duncan and multiple women have come forward claiming abuse, grooming and sexual misconduct when they were minors.

A character that appears in many of Duncan’s YouTube videos, Aaron Hall claims he was abused by the internet celebrity while he filmed with him.

Hall said in his YouTube video posted Dec. 1 that Danny Duncan had initially helped him out when he was struggling in Ohio.

Duncan moved Hall to his Los Angeles home and had him sign a contract in order to be a part of his videos.

That, according to Hall, is when the problems began.

Hall describes a wrestling match between the two where he believes he was attacked saying, “Next thing you know he (Duncan) starts punching at me, out of nowhere. At this point I'm shell shocked. All I saw was a big light, a big flash and he's just punching at me twice. Bam… Bam.”

Hall said that Duncan left him bleeding and with a bump on the back of his head.

In another incident of alleged abuse, Duncan was trying to jump over Hall on a skateboard but kept landing on him.

According to Hall, when he gave Duncan advice he was met with insults and physical threats before it escalated even further.

“I remember when he kicked me in the head, I was so shocked right there because everybody around me saw and no one cared,” Hall shared in his YouTube video.

Duncan replied to Hall’s accusations with a video of his own.

In it there are numerous occasions where Hall seemed to attack other group members and act aggressively.

During his video Duncan said about Hall, “I’ve wrestled with Aaron. We choke each other that's what happens. I have never violently hit Aaron in a mean way where Im trying to knock him out or something. I’ve never done it. I’ve never struck him in the face.”

Multiple women have also come forward saying that Duncan had sexual intercourse with them when they were only 17 years old. While one claims that Duncan would sext with her when she was only 14.

Keem interviewed a girl by the name of Eva who uploaded a video explaining her relationship with Duncan.

She said that Duncan replied to her snap-chat message and the two began to communicate.

According to Eva, she told Duncan that she was only 14 years old but that didn’t stop him from trading sexually explicit pictures.

Eva said that she was 16 when Duncan flew to her city and took an Uber to her to his hotel room where they had sex.

ABC-7 spoke with one of Duncan’s accusers, Giana Paduano, who said that she had begun a relationship with Duncan when she was only 17 years old.

Paduano said she met Duncan at one of his concerts and later gave him a gift at a meet and greet. Duncan reached out on social media to thank her. That's when, according to Paduano, the sexting began.

“I knew things weren't right immediately when I started to feel pressured. I knew it wasn't right just from him asking because any older man shouldn't be asking a 17 year old who isn't even in the same generation as him for younger pictures,” Paduano shared.

The mother of Paduano, Nicole Jackson told ABC-7, how she felt when she found out about the messages being shared saying, “Just gross, there is no other nice way to wrap a bow around it to make it pretty because it's not pretty. In the long run, people get hurt and I don't think he's taken accountability for that.”

ABC-7 has reached out to Danny Duncan and one of his assistants regarding the allegations for a comment, but have yet to receive a response.

Paduano said that she was in contact with the other three accusers and that some of them will be pressing charges which range from grooming to sexual misconduct with a minor.