Celine Dion’s exclusion from Rolling Stone’s ‘Greatest Singers List’ sparks outrage

On New Year's Day, Rolling Stone published its list of the greatest 200 singers of all time, and there's an uproar over one name conspicuously absent from the list: Celine Dion.

The list ranges from Aretha Franklin to Rosalía and other artists known for standout singing.

Though, there has been major blowback on social media for Dion being left out. There were also complaints that others, including Dionne Warwick, Diana Ross and Sting, were not included.

The publication appeared to anticipate the griping.

“Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List,” the introduction noted. “Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent.”

The singer recently announced she is postponing several European tour dates after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

The condition she has, stiff-person syndrome, is “a rare, progressive syndrome that affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.