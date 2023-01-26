Mary J. Blige graces cover of People Magazine’s Black History Month issue

Grammy-winning sensation Mary J. Blige is on the cover of People Magazine's Black History issue.

After four decades in the business, the 52-year-old singer has released 15 studio albums. Her latest "Good Morning Gorgeous," is nominated for six Grammys.

Blige says she finally feels like she has her life together.

Each morning, she wakes up, looks in the mirror, and says, "Good morning, gorgeous," just like the title track of her album.

"Sometimes my eyes are all closed up," she says. "But I strain to see myself. It's not about the vanity of it, it's about how we're strengthened. no one can love me like me. Nobody can." For the Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actress, this has become more than a daily ritual — it's a form of meditation.

"The queen of R&B" has also continued acting. She is set to return to the Starz series "Power Book Two: Ghost" next month.