Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
New
Published 7:52 AM

Mary J. Blige graces cover of People Magazine’s Black History Month issue

Grammy-winning sensation Mary J. Blige is on the cover of People Magazine's Black History issue.

After four decades in the business, the 52-year-old singer has released 15 studio albums. Her latest "Good Morning Gorgeous," is nominated for six Grammys.

Blige says she finally feels like she has her life together.

Each morning, she wakes up, looks in the mirror, and says, "Good morning, gorgeous," just like the title track of her album.

"Sometimes my eyes are all closed up," she says. "But I strain to see myself. It's not about the vanity of it, it's about how we're strengthened. no one can love me like me. Nobody can." For the Grammy-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actress, this has become more than a daily ritual — it's a form of meditation.

"The queen of R&B" has also continued acting. She is set to return to the Starz series "Power Book Two: Ghost" next month.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content