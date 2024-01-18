Carrie Underwood to perform at the Don Haskins Center this March

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Carrie Underwood will perform at the Don Haskins Center March 20, 2024.

Tickets go on pre-sale January 24 for fan club members and January 25 for artist and venue pre-sale. The pre-sale code is MINERS. Tickets will go on sale for everyone on January 26.

Underwood is expected to play hits from across her career, as well as from her newest album, "Denim & Rhinestones."

"Carrie Underwood rose to fame as the winner of the fourth season of American Idol in 2005," event organizers explained in a news release Thursday. "From the moment she took the stage, her vocals and incredible charisma captivated audiences around the world. Over the years, Carrie has continued to redefine country music, earning her place among the genre's legends."