New mural unveiled in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A vibrant new mural has been unveiled in the heart of El Paso, showcasing the city’s spirit and culture. The artwork, located at 501 South El Paso Street, was created by local muralist Albert “Tino” Ortega in collaboration with Cricket Wireless.

The mural features a girl with her arms raised and the phrase “Wanting More” written in Spanish, symbolizing hope and aspiration. Ortega, a self-taught artist, hopes the mural inspires the community and resonates with those who cross the international bridge into downtown El Paso.

Ortega’s work often highlights the multicultural essence of the border region, drawing on his upbringing between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.