RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) - Ski Apache has closed for the season.

According to an update on their website on Wednesday, the tourist attraction has closed as it sees their winter season end.

This is the message they posted on their website:

"Thank you for a great winter!! Closed for the season!!

See you in the Summer!!!"

The winter season started back on November 23, 2024.

The close comes around a week earlier than normal.