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The Autograph Wedding Experience hosts expo at Hotel Paso del Norte

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Published 10:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Autograph Wedding Experience held a wedding expo Sunday evening at Hotel Paso del Norte.

The event featured fully designed wedding environments, giving attendees a chance to explore different styles and themes for their big day. Guests also enjoyed a runway show highlighting the latest in bridal fashion.

In addition to the visual showcases, the expo offered cake tastings and a selection of culinary cocktails.

ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke served as the event’s master of ceremonies.

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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