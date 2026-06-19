Rock the White Sands dunes with the 1st Armored Division Rock Band

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KVIA) -- Get ready to rock with the 1st Armored Division at White Sands National Park. On June 29, the park will host its first Full Moon Night of the year with a performance by the 1AD Rock Band.

The Full Moon Night includes an early celebration for the U.S.' 250th anniversary, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The 1AD Rock Band is a musical group of 10 soldiers whose mission is to promote the U.S. Army and build community relationships through music, NPS said. Their performance will be at the park's amphitheater.

The event is free, but park entrance fees still apply, according to NPS. It's expecting a large crowd, and suggested visitors to prepare. The standard pass for White Sands costs $15-$25, according to the NPS website.

Parking opens at 6 p.m. Overflow parking is a walkable distance along Dunes Drive loop, NPS said.

The amphitheater is outside without seats. NPS said visitors can bring chairs, blankets and coolers to set up on the dunes.

To get to the amphitheater, drive six miles past the fee station to an intersection just beyond the Backcountry Camping Loop Trail parking lot, NPS said. Take a right at that intersection and then the second left. Drive approximately one mile further and the amphitheater will be on the right side.