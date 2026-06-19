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Rodeo El Paso returns June 19-21

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Published 5:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starr Western Wear's Rodeo El Paso is returning to the El Paso County Coliseum for three days of rodeo competition and family entertainment.

The event is scheduled for June 19-21 and will feature more than 250 athletes competing in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) events.

Fans can watch bull riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping and other rodeo events throughout the weekend.

Organizers say the annual event celebrates western heritage while bringing together generations of rodeo fans from across the Borderland.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on June 19 and June 20, and 2 p.m. on June 21 at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Tickets range from $15 to $90 and are available through Ticketmaster, the Coliseum box office and at the venue on event days.

More information is available at hiloprorodeo.com.

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Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

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