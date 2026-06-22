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Iconic record producer Clive Davis dies at 94

Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/24/2021
Christopher Peterson / CC BY 3.0
Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/24/2021
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Published 10:20 AM

By Mason Leib

Clive Davis, the legendary record producer and former head of Columbia Records credited for the rise of several major artists including Whitney Houston and Barry Manilow, has died at 94, ABC News has confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment
clive davis
music
whitney houston

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