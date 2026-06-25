Skip to Content
Entertainment

America 250 celebration kicks off

By
Published 6:30 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is preparing for eight days of events to celebrate America's 250th anniversary, with activities planned across the city and at Fort Bliss through July 4.

Destination El Paso President and CEO Brooke Underwood joined ABC-7 at Noon to highlight the weeklong celebration, which begins with Pop Goes the Fort and concludes with a July 4 celebration at the El Paso Convention Center.

Underwood said the July 4 event will feature free family-friendly activities, including food trucks, a hot dog eating contest, an apple pie baking contest, a mechanical bull, a dunk tank and military static displays provided by Fort Bliss.

The celebration will also include free live entertainment, with the Randy Rogers Band headlining the July 4 festivities. El Paso native Julian Kalel will open the concert.

The celebration begins this weekend with Pop Goes the Fort at Biggs Park on Fort Bliss. Organizers encourage visitors who do not have base access to register for a community access pass before attending.

The weeklong celebration runs from June 27 through July 4.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.