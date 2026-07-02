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New Mexico State Fair discounts tickets to $4 for 4th of July ‘flash sale’

EXPO NM Home of the New Mexico State Fair on Facebook
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Published 12:22 PM

(KVIA) -- The New Mexico State Fair announced a flash sale for the 4th of July weekend. EXPO NM said from July 3-5, visitors can enter for just $4.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, and EXPO NM said guests can find information through the state fair's social media accounts.

EXPO NM said one email address can get up to 10 tickets.

While tickets go on sale this weekend, the New Mexico State fair runs Sept. 10-20, according to a news release. IT's located at 300 San Pedro Dr. NE in Albuquerque.

Attractions include music, livestock shows, cultural exhibits and New Mexican food.

This year's fair will recognize a state landmark -- Route 66, which turns 100 years old this year!

EXPO NM said you can find the ticket announcements through the state fair Facebook or Instagram account.

The discount applies to general admission tickets. EXPO NM said its Mega Pass, which costs $35, comes with admission and unlimited rides for one day.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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