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Shaq announces DJ Diesel tour stop in El Paso

11:11 EP TX, Disco Presents
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Published 3:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Shaquille O'Neal -- under the name "DJ Diesel" -- will perform at a Northeast El Paso Bar come September, according to a social media post he made Tuesday.

His stop in the Sun City is one of just four in Texas.

The former basketball player also goes by the stage name DJ Diesel. He'll perform at the 11:11 bar on Dyer Street Sept. 17. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

"I usually come to Texas once a year for my festival… but this year we’re mixing it up and doing a full Texas Takeover," Shaq wrote online.

You can find ticket information and reserve a table through the bar's website.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment
DJ Diesel
Shaq
Shaquille O'Neal

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