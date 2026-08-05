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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot Wednesday! Storm chances remain

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Updated
today at 7:08 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Triple digit temperatures will still trend above average for your Wednesday as storm chances still linger!

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for portions of El Paso County and the Lower Valley today:

Today we woke to temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. By lunch temps will climb to the triples. El Paso we are expected to reach a high of 103, Las Cruces 102.

Rain chances still range up to 20% through the Borderland.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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