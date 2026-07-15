Opening night for free presentation of Shrek the Musical

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, July 19, the community is invited to the opening night for the high school production of "Shrek the Musical" at Coronado High School.

The play was put together by students and faculty from across the El Paso Independent School District, who worked for several weeks on costuming, sets, choreography and much more.

Students from different high schools went through an audition process before they were selected for their roles.

Enzo Barraza said the role of Donkey was one of his dream roles. Once he learned that EPISD would be putting on the production, he auditioned.

"When I got the email, I was like shocked, considering I'm a sophomore and a lot of people are like, seniors," Barraza said. "I was just like shocked and excited to take on the role."

The actors had more than a dozen practice runs both in and out of costume. Other students created and finished props, backdrops and other items for the production, while musicians fine-tuned their playing.

Joy Rios, who plays one of the leading roles of Princess Fiona, said everyone involved in the production plays an important part in putting the play together, and that it takes time to get a show like this ready.

"Twelve-hour rehearsals, we're just sweating, getting it all done -- but we're all working together to make sure the product is as clean and, like, just as magical as can be," Rios said.

The student playing the titular role of Shrek, Ruben Martinez, explained to ABC-7 that he has been apart of EPISD's summer musical productions five times and shared some words for those wanting to get into theatre.

"Put yourself out there and don't be afraid about what other people think of you, and don't be afraid of what might happen. Just go out there and shoot your shot and it might work, it might not. Keep on trying again and you'll have fun," Martinez said.

Students will perform "Shrek" July 15-18 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.