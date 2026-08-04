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ABC-7 First Alert – Temps hit 100 – 105 this afternoon/evening. Slight storm chance.

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 2:30 PM
Published 2:25 PM

Temps have soared today to well above normal. It will continue to be hot this week with temps hanging in the triples. The chance for any storms will be limited but a few will pop up mainly to our W/NW tonight and isolated the rest of the week.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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