Would Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really get married in Madison Square Garden? The evidence is growing

By Gloria Pazmino, Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — They might be the most famous couple in the world, but it appears that even Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce must go through a routine street permit application if they want to host a celebratory event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Amid a flurry of tabloid reports and speculation that Swift and Kelce could be getting married at Madison Square Garden over the July 4 weekend, CNN has confirmed with multiple city and law enforcement sources that a permit application to hold “an event” in the vicinity of MSG has officially been submitted by an event company that is known to plan weddings.

The permit application was confirmed to CNN by two law enforcement sources briefed on the plans around Swift and Kelce’s possible wedding event. A permit was filed with New York City’s Street Activity Permit Office, which issues permits for street festivals, block parties, farmers markets and promotional or commercial events that require streets, sidewalks or pedestrian plazas to be closed off to traffic, according to a city official.

Neither Swift’s nor Kelce’s name is listed on the permit application, the city official said.

The permit application, first reported by the New York Times, would allow streets around Madison Square Garden to close from July 2nd to July 4th for a planned “event,” the city official said.

Filed earlier this month, the permit application also requests authorization to set up a tent or canopy outside MSG. Additionally, the permit outlined the need for trucks to deliver, load and unload materials near the Garden and would allow between 500 and 999 attendees to gather in the closed off space, according to the city official.

Closing off the streets near Madison Square Garden on any given day sets up a logistical traffic nightmare guaranteed to gridlock thousands of people that travel through the area on any given day. It has the potential to be even more disruptive as the event is expected to take place during the July 4th weekend, which marks the nation’s 250th birthday with additional celebrations scheduled to take place.

CNN has reached out to Madison Square Garden.

The event is expected to take place inside MSG. Known as the “world’s most famous arena,” the Garden isn’t only home to newly crowned NBA champions, the New York Knicks, but also houses Penn Station beneath it. The train station is a major transportation hub that has seen an added influx of passengers as the FIFA World Cup is also underway. A game is scheduled in New Jersey on July 5th.

Swift’s representative did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Earlier this month, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly commented on Swift and Kelce’s wedding, seemingly confirming that the famous couple would be getting married in the city.

“We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one,” Mamdani said at a press conference while discussing security measures in the city around the World Cup. “We know it coincides with the Knicks’ Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding — all happening at the same time —and we are so excited to welcome the world here.”

At the time, Swift’s representative did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on Mamdani’s remarks.

NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch also mentioned the possibility of “potentially a Taylor Swift wedding” while discussing major events on the summer calendar that might require an expanded police presence during a city council budget hearing in early June — though she added, “I’m kidding.”

Swift, known for secrecy around her private life, aside from her song lyrics, has a notoriously close and sacred relationship with her fans. Given her stature as one of the most famous individuals on the planet, the MSG plans underway could be a giant smokescreen, in an effort to divert attention away from her real wedding plans.

But a source familiar with invitations that went out earlier this spring told CNN that wedding guests were told the event would take place in New York City on July 3.

Tabloid reports and Swiftie sleuths online have speculated if Madison Square Garden could be the venue for Swift and Kelce’s wedding party but not the actual nuptials, which would occur beforehand in a private setting — or could have possibly already taken place. Some have even speculated whether MSG will host a fan event of sorts, rather than an actual wedding event.

The-CNN-Wire

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