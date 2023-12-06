2 bodies found in creeks as atmospheric river drops record-breaking rain in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Oregon are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in creeks this week as an atmospheric river brings heavy rain, flooding and unseasonably warm temperatures to the Pacific Northwest. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people from flooded areas on Tuesday and the conditions also closed rail links, schools and roads in some areas and shattered daily rainfall and temperature records in Washington state. Amtrak says no passenger trains will be running between Seattle and Portland, Oregon, until Thursday because of a landslide. The wet weather conditions have also brought warm temperatures to parts of the region.

