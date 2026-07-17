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CNN-Weather/Environment

Before and after images: Wildfire smoke casts skylines in dystopian haze

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Published 12:35 PM

By Meteorologist Dakota Smith, CNN

(CNN) — Smoke from wildfires in Canada has poured into the United States, causing air quality to plummet and masking landscapes in a thick, brown haze.

Poor air quality has been an issue in New York since Wednesday, when the cloud of smoke descended near the ground.

Washington, DC, has mostly avoided hazardous air – until Friday, when a thick haze settled over the nation’s capital.

Chicago experienced some of the country’s worst air quality on Thursday and is still enveloped in a cloud of smoke.

Wildfire smoke has altered skies over Central Pennsylvania since Tuesday.

And it completely swallowed the Minneapolis skyline on Wednesday.

Blue turned to a brown-orange in the skies over Grand Rapids, Michigan, this week.

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