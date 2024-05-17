ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY – Meet the candidates in the Democratic runoffs for El Paso County Sheriff and State Representative District 77

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Early voting begins this Monday for the Democratic runoffs in three major races in El Paso - Sheriff, District Attorney, and State Representative District 77.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra will be the first of two shows dedicated to speaking with the candidates in those races, to give you the opportunity to hear their positions on issues important to you.

We'll talk to Norma Chavez and Vince Perez, who are in the runoff for State Representative, and Bobby Flores, who is in the runoff for El Paso County Sheriff. Flores' opponent Oscar Ugarte declined to participate.

Next Sunday, May 26, we'll speak with the two Democrats in the runoff for El Paso District Attorney, James Montoya and Alma Trejo. ABC-7 Xtra Sunday edition with Mark Ross airs at 10:35 p.m. immediately following ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.