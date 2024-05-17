Skip to Content
Xtra

ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY – Meet the candidates in the Democratic runoffs for El Paso County Sheriff and State Representative District 77

kvia
By
New
Published 2:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Early voting begins this Monday for the Democratic runoffs in three major races in El Paso - Sheriff, District Attorney, and State Representative District 77.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra will be the first of two shows dedicated to speaking with the candidates in those races, to give you the opportunity to hear their positions on issues important to you.

We'll talk to Norma Chavez and Vince Perez, who are in the runoff for State Representative, and Bobby Flores, who is in the runoff for El Paso County Sheriff. Flores' opponent Oscar Ugarte declined to participate.

Next Sunday, May 26, we'll speak with the two Democrats in the runoff for El Paso District Attorney, James Montoya and Alma Trejo. ABC-7 Xtra Sunday edition with Mark Ross airs at 10:35 p.m. immediately following ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra
runoff
voting
xtra

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content