ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Meet the incoming County Attorney, Christina Sanchez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal is retiring on June 7th after serving since 2009. Taking her place is Christina Sanchez, who has been in the office since 2007 when she started as an intern.

A native El Pasoan, Sanchez becomes just the third County Attorney in 31 years. This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, Mark Ross talks with Sanchez to learn what she plans to do on her first day in office, the different jobs she's held in the office's different divisions, and how she intends to build on the legacy of Jo Anne Bernal.

