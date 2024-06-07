El Paso County Commissioners Court looking to possibly ban sale and use of fireworks this 4th of July season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Commissioners Court to is looking to possible ban the sale, purchasing, and use of fireworks from June 24th to midnight on July 4th.

The County is citing their reason being due to dry conditions, and little precipitation this year.

The Court may adopt the order restricting the sale and use of fireworks before June 15th. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego could also issue a Declaration of Local Disaster.

In a presentation expected to be shown to the Court on Monday, June 10th, a person may not be able to sell or use the following types of fireworks: skyrockets with sticks, or missiles with fins.

The order does not prohibit "permissible fireworks" -- those are considered to be firecrackers, or Class C/1.4g fireworks.

According to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, El Paso's index is at 743. That is above the 575-average threshold for KBDI. KBDI is based on ground temperature and precipitation in the area.

If the order is passed, anyone who sells or buys fireworks is looking at a Class C misdemeanor in Texas, which could cost you up to a $500 fine.

The order would expire the day Texas Forest Service rules drought conditions do not exist anymore in El Paso County, or on July 5th -- whichever comes first.