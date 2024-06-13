ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: UTEP President Heather Wilson on the Sun Bowl Uplift project and other topics

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Sunday, UTEP President Heather Wilson is the guest on ABC-7 Xtra. She is joined in the first segment by the head of UTEP's Special Events Office, Jorge Vasquez to discuss the Sun Bowl Uplift project. The project would make infrastructure enhancements to the Sun Bowl to better accommodate A-list touring acts.

UTEP wants voters to cover the $99 million cost of the project through a bond. That bond still needs to be approved by El Paso County Commissioners before it appears on the November ballot. Dr. Wilson and Vasquez will explain the project in more detail and why voters, not the University of Texas system, must help pay for the project.

Dr. Wilson will also discuss other topics, including the status of the grant for the UTEP Aerospace Center and a recently awarded $4.5 million grant from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation for UTEP's health programs.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday with Mark Ross airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.