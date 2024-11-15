ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Battling a pesky pest – Socorro’s Red Flour Beetle infestation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the past three months, residents of Socorro have been battling a pesky pest -an infestation of the red flour beetle. It's problem that's caused emotional and financial hardships for many.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross speaks with two men who have been on the front lines of bringing the infestation under control - Socorro City Representative for District 3 Rudy Cruz, Jr. and Patrick Porter, an extension entomologist with Texas A&M University.

They'll explain how the infestation started, how it's being brought under control, and why residents must continue to remain on guard against the red flour beetle. Residents also tell us their worries that the beetles may not ever go away.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.