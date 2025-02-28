Skip to Content
ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: The vision for Duranguito

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Tuesday, El Paso City Council voted unanimously to allow the issuance of requests for qualification, or RFQ, for developers interested in redeveloping the 17 city-owned properties in the Duranguito area downtown. This is the second phase of the city's plan to redevelop the area.

Council says they want the developers to follow "adaptive reuse" guidelines, modernizing existing buildings while preserving their architectural and historical integrity.

The RFQ is expected to be released by the city in mid-March. Developers will be invited to submit their Statements of Qualifications. The process will include a Q&A period, site visits, and developer presentations, culminating in final selections in Fall 2025.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross talks with Joe Gudenrath, the Executive Director of the Downtown Management District, and local architectural historian Max Grossman about the plans to revitalize Duranguito.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

