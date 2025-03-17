Skip to Content
ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: El Paso’s Job Market

March 14, 2025 9:58 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's job market is always in flux. On Monday, Schneider Electric announced the addition of 300 new jobs, while federal contractor MVF said 247 El Pasoans will lose their jobs next week due to the end of a government contract.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross welcomes Laila Melendez, Chief Executive Officer of Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

She'll discuss El Paso's employment picture, where El Paso's available workforce is working now, and the job fields where growth is expected in the next five years.

Melendez will also explain how Workforce Solutions Borderplex can assist El Pasoans with their job search.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 pm, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

