ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: The Future of El Paso’s Water

Published 11:50 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Water is something we all take for granted. We open the tap, and there it is. But it's the responsibility of El Paso Water to continually provide us with water that's safe to use. However, with growing concerns about drought and whether there's enough river water and ground water, what's being done to ensure our future water supply?

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross sits down with El Paso Water's president and chief executive officer John Balliew and vice president Gilbert Trejo to discuss the future of El Paso's water. What is being done today to guarantee we'll have enough water for tomorrow. That includes the creation of the Pure Water Center, an advanced water purification plant which is expected to be completed by late 2027.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m. Right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

