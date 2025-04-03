ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Juvenile Violence Crisis in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- Violent crime involving children and teens in New Mexico continues to grow, and Las Cruces is caught up in the trend.

The most recent example is the mass shooting at Young Park on March 21st. A 20-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old have all been indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree murder, including conspiracy to commit murder, in the deaths of 18-year-old Dominick Estrada, 17-year-old Jason Gomez and 16-year old Andrew Madrid. Fifteen other people were injured.

This week, ABC-7 Xtra Sunday looks at the challenges lawmakers and those who enforce the laws are facing as they work to bring juvenile crime under control. Guests include Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story, Dona Ana District Attorney Fernando Macias and New Mexico State Senator Crystal Brantley, a member of the senate judiciary committee.

Join host Mark Ross Sunday night at 10:35, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.