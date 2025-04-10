ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: City of Socorro working to avoid a second beetle infestation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Last summer, the city of Socorro was dealing with an unwanted guest - the red flour beetle. The invasive pest, which lives in pecan shells, was making life miserable for both residents and business owners.

Now, Socorro and El Paso County are taking measures to prevent a repeat infestation of the red flour beetle.

The first preventative measure is a month-long collection of pecan shells. Through April 30th, people with pecan trees living in Socorro, Clint, Fabens, San Elizario, Horizon, Tornillo and Vinton are encouraged to bring their pecan shells to a drop-off at 241 Old Hueco Tanks Road in Socorro.

The location is open Monday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, I sit down with Socorro Mayor Rudy Cruz, Jr., El Paso County Commissioner Iliana Holguin, and two representatives from Texas A&M AgriLife; Extension Entomologist Patrick Porter and Integrated Pest Management Program Specialist Jonathan Consford. I'll ask about the current drop-off program and how it came together, what other plans are in place to prevent an infestation from reoccurring, and tips for pecan tree owners.

Join me for ABC-7 Xtra Sunday edition at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.