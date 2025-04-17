Skip to Content
ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Home Valuations in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You've probably received your letter from the El Paso Central Appraisal District regarding your home's value. That valuation is what is used to help determine your property tax bill. For the fifth year in a row, property values have gone up in El Paso.

According to data provided by the Central Appraisal District, single-family home valuations increased by about 10.9% this year, and commercial property values went up about 11.4%. That is slightly less than in 2024.

How does the CAD determine your home's value? How can you protest their valuation? Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, I visit with the CAD's Chief Appraiser Dinah Kilgore and Jared Abbott, a property tax consultant with Kingswood Property Tax Advisors, to get the answers.

Be sure to watch, Sunday night at 10:35, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

