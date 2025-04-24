‘Where in the world can you go for a hike and find bodies?’: Group searching El Paso Sector’s growing migrant graveyard

Lost But Not Forgotten will air on a special 30-minute+ edition of ABC-7 Xtra at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 28, after American Idol.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — James Holeman could be relaxing and enjoying retirement — instead, he’s in the middle of the hot desert searching inside a backpack that could belong to a person who is dead.

"This is a woman's bag,” Holeman said as he pulled out different items from it. “Here is a comb. There's water still in the bag. Underwear. This is a woman's bag.”

Holeman searches backpacks in the desert because it’s possible migrants left them behind and died nearby. He hopes there is something inside that could help identify them if they didn’t survive the desert.

He didn’t find a body or bones in the immediate area, but he continued walking and searching.

Holeman is the founder of the non-profit organization, Battalion Search and Rescue.

For the past few years, he’s been leading the group’s volunteers into the desert in the area of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, just a few miles west of El Paso.

When temperatures are high, the group’s goal is to find migrants who may be suffering because of the heat and may be lost in the desert. But most times, it’s too late.

"Our neighbors, our brothers and sisters are dying in our backyard,” Holeman said.

Under the sweltering sun, many migrants die. The Battalion searches for their remains.

"Where in the world can you go, and go for a hike, and find bodies, find human remains?” Holeman said.

The organization hopes to help reunite their remains with their loved ones.

For the Battalion, finding the migrant's bodies or bones is just one challenge.

Holeman said the Battalion has started returning to remain sites they've reported before. He said they’ve found that authorities don’t recover all the remains.

"They leave significant remains behind. Sensitive personal items, clothing that could help identify the individual," Holeman said.

He also said sometimes authorities don’t even try to find the remains.

"When the OMI (Office of the Medical Investigator) and the sheriff's department don't go and don't respond to these sites, we don't understand," Holeman said.

ABC-7's Jesus A. Rodriguez and our contributor Luis Chaparro joined the Battalion in their searches.

We'll show the unexpected discoveries we made in the desert and how authorities are responding to the Battalion’s accusations on the special report Lost But Not Forgotten, which will air on ABC-7 Xtra at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 28, after American Idol.

This is a preview article, the full article will be published on the date that the story airs.