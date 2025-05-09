ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: Pope Leo XIV – Perspective from the Catholic Diocese and a Religious Studies Professor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From Chicago, to Peru, and now to The Vatican. An American is chosen as the leader of the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected on Thursday, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. How will an American Pope affect the future of the church? Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross gets perspective from Bishop Mark Seitz and Father Michael Lewis of the Catholic Diocese of El Paso, and Dr. Clayton Bench, Director of UTEP's Religious Studies program.

