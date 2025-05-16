ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: Northeast Amphitheater Update

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's newest entertainment venue, the Sunset Amphitheater, is one step closer to becoming reality.

The amphitheater will be located in northeast El Paso where Cohen Stadium once stood. Ground breaking is expected to take place in late summer or early fall, with completion set for late 2026. But in April, as the final vote on the agreement was set, El Paso City Council almost tanked the deal over a question about a non-compete clause in the agreement with Venu Holding Corporation.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, I'll ask Karina Brasgalla, the City's Director of International and Economic Development about that discussion and also why there was a holdup over the three additional acres of land that Venu wanted for the amphitheater site. I'll also talk to Robert Mudd, Venu's Vice President of Construction and Market Expansion, about the methods they use to make an outdoor facility work for events all year long.

