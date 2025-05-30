Skip to Content
ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: El Paso ISD in turmoil

El Paso Independent School District's administrative headquarters on Stanton Street.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- From discussions on whether to fire the district's superintendent, to approving the hiring of a law firm that also happens to conduct superintendent searches, to voting to limit the superintendent's hiring capabilities, May was a very busy month for the El Paso ISD Board of Trustees.

What has led to the turmoil on the board? Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, I sit down with EPISD board members Alex Cuellar and Daniel Call, and Dee Margo, who was the president of the EPISD Board of Managers back in 2012. That board took over when then-superintendent Lorenzo Garcia was arrested and the entire school board was fired.

We'll discuss why the board, after being in executive session for more than three hours, decided to take no action on whether to fire superintendent Diana Sayavedra. We'll also discuss the previous board meeting, where the board voted to reverse a decision by the previous board and re-open Lamar Elementary School.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

