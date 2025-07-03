Skip to Content
ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte

Oscar Ugarte
By
Published 10:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte has been on the job for six months. Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, I sit down with Sheriff Ugarte to discuss what he has been able to accomplish in that time, and what challenges he's facing as his first year on the job continues.

I asked the Sheriff about his DWI Task Force and how he's tackling the manpower issues, especially with the continued growth of the eastern part of El Paso County. He also shared his concerns about a recent bill passed by the Texas Legislature that will affect upcoming gun buyback programs in the county.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

