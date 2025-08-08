ABC-7 Xtra Sunday: What’s new at UTEP and NMSU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The fall semesters at UTEP and NMSU are fast approaching. NMSU begins the fall semester on Wednesday, August 20, while students at UTEP will start the fall semester on Monday, August 25.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, UTEP President Dr. Heather Wilson and NMSU President Dr. Valerio Ferme will reveal what new programs and initiatives are planned for the fall semester, as well as other things going on for students in El Paso and Las Cruces.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.